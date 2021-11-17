Meghan Markle Chats on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in Cutout Top & Classic Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Meghan Markle is set to make her debut on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” tomorrow.

To everyone’s surprise, a preview of her talk with DeGeneres was posted to the host’s Instagram page on Wednesday. In it, the Duchess of Sussex discusses her days of auditioning on the same Warner Bros. lot when she was an actress.

“What was so nice was the security guards here would always say ‘break a leg! we hope you get it!’…so the drive in today was very different” she told Ellen.

For the appearance, Markle dressed in a white silk-blend Oscar de la Renta blouse featuring billowy balloon sleeves and floral embroidered cutout detailing. She paired the sold-out top, which buttons up the back, with sleek black, belted pants and a pair of Giorgio Armani Velvety leather court shoes in black. The timeless style, which retails for $675, boasts a sleek narrow toe and the brand’s hallmark asymmetrical topline.

This marks her first daytime talk show appearance since she married Prince Harry. Markle and Harry Prince Harry made waves last March when Oprah Winfrey interviewed them. The couple, who share two children together, spoke candidly about their decision to step back from the royal family and relocate to California.

Below, shop the exact Giorgio Armani shoes Meghan Markle wore on the show, plus more pumps.

CREDIT: Armani

To Buy: Giorgio Armani Velvety Leather Court Shoes, $675; armani.com

CREDIT: Zara

To Buy: Zara Pointed Toe Velvet Heels, $50; zara.com

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Suede Pumps, $665, saksfifthavenue.com

Flip through the gallery for more of Meghan Markle’s shoe style through the years.