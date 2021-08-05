Meghan Markle Celebrates Her 40th Birthday in Tank Top, Lounge Pants & Manolo Blahnik Pumps With Melissa McCarthy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday by giving back — and doing so stylishly.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex video-chatted with comedian Melissa McCarthy about her new 40×40 initiative with nonprofit Archewell. Markle will ask 40 friends from the arts, activism, athletic, and political fields, such as Amanda Gorman, Adele, Stella McCartney, and Gloria Steinem, to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor 40 women re-entering the workforce. “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well,” Markle said in a statement. The cause was a surprise, as McCarthy humorously attempted to guess her birthday plans —ranging from a yacht party to getting matching BFF tattoos — but instantly agreed to help. The video even featured a humorous post-announcement cameo from Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, spotted juggling outside her window. You can watch the video and read Markle’s full statement on Archewell’s website.

Meghan Markle video chats with Melissa McCarthy about her 40×40 initiative. CREDIT: Courtesy of Archewell

Markle wore chic white lounge pants with a matching tank top and cream sweater, sticking to her penchant for streamlined silhouettes. The “Suits” star also donned two gold Logan Hollowell necklaces in a sweet tribute to her two children, Archie and Lilibet. Each piece featured a delicate diamond constellation pendant, a Taurus (for Archie) and a Gemini (for Lilibet). She complemented the duo with a gold Cartier watch.

The former actress finished her ensemble with brown suede pointed-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The BB style is one of her go-to pairs, which she’s also worn in black suede on several occasions. The shoes featured 4-inch heels with a cushioned footbed, adding a comfortable and classic touch to the look. Markle’s pumps retail for $665 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Manolo Blahnik’s suede BB pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to fashion, the duchess prefers to keep her wardrobe chic and classic. Most of her ensembles feature pieces in tonal colors and neutral hues from luxury contemporary labels, including Victor Glemaud, Anne Bing, and Hugo Boss. Markle’s shoes follow a similar formula, keeping her looks streamlined with sharp silhouettes in soft colors. Pointed-toe pumps are a signature of hers, hailing from labels like Aquazzura, Sarah Flint, and Jennifer Chamandi. Her off-duty looks have included flats and mules from Birdies, Chloe Gosselin, and Valentino — though she’s also partial to white sneakers from Nike and Adidas..

