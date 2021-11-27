Megan Thee Stallion Thanksgiving Outfit Includes Black Stiletto Heels & Sweater Dress

While winter is still not quite here yet, we’re all beginning to feel the chill as the colder months descend upon us. Luckily, we have our residential “Hot Girl” Megan Thee Stallion to serve up a perfect look for the season ahead.

Megan showed off this fabulous Thanksgiving outfit; and equally tasty food and drinks, in a series of photos called “Thanksgiving Dump” on her Instagram page. In the photo, the rapper wore an icy white chain necklace, a fluffy black Bottega Veneta bag with a thick gold chain strap and an elegant, black knit dress. To top off the whole ensemble, Stallion wore a pair of feminine black strappy stilettos and a bow across the toes. Overall, the outfit gave off a very sleek and sophisticated feel.

When she’s not posing for a holiday pic-for-the-gram, Megan can be seen wearing more eye-catching ensembles for performances like ACL Music Festival or for the red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photo Credit: AP CREDIT: AP

Glamour Woman of the Year Awards-Outside Arrivals Rainbow Room, NY. 08 Nov 2021 Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Whether she’s rocking a pair of sneakers or a pair of feminine stilettos, Megan’s shoe game is always on.

As much as she’s known for her work in the music industry, she is also climbing up the ranks in the fashion industry as well. She’s been featured in a series of high-profile campaigns from Puma, for their Cali Sport sneaker in November 2019, to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Summer ’20 campaign. The “Savage” musician also inked a deal with Fashion Nova for Spring ’20 and from the looks of things many more fashion collabs seems to be coming her way.