Megan Thee Stallion Embraces Halloween in a Dalmatian-Inspired Lingerie Set and Knee-High Boots at Powerhouse Concert

Megan Thee Stallion proved that Cruella is not the only popular character this season.

Kicking off a concert on Friday in Philadelphia, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer showcased her own version of the Disney classic in a custom corset and underwear featuring a Dalmatian-inspired print. The lingerie set incorporated a mix of black hues and print throughout the outfit, a caged corset and fingerless gloves. The cups of the bustier encompassed mini crystals and a halter silhouette. To complete the costume, the singer donned knee-high boots with laces and fishnet tights.

Similarly, her hairstyle also incorporated a dalmatian print on the left side of her bangs. On Instagram, the rapper posted another version of her outfit where she wears a fur-lined duster coat with Dalmatian print. Also, she is wearing oversized sunglasses and her nails have a furry print with a red hue. It was truly an original and personalized Halloween outfit.

Aside from her music career, the “Body” musician has dipped her toes in the fashion industry. Previously, she starred in a campaign with Puma Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 and has partnered with the behemoth brand Fashion Nova for a capsule collection in 2020.

Also, Stallion produced another version of the K-pop song, “Butter” along with BTS and joined forces with McDonald’s to release a special meal. Now, she is furthering her food collaborations and teamed up with Popeyes to launch the “Hottie Sauce”, a sauce with a sweet and spicy mixture.