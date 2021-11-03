Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cutout Gowns & Strappy Sandals for Glamour’s Women of the Year Issue

It is safe to say that 2021 is Megan Thee Stallion’s year. The self-proclaimed “Hot Girl” is one of the six nominees for Glamour’s Women of the Year.

CREDIT: Kennedi Carter/Glamour

The rapper wore an all-white sheer dress complete with gold accessories and white strappy heels. She donned more than one look for the pictorial. Other photos show the “Savage” hitmaker in red and black cutout gowns.

CREDIT: Kennedi Carter/Glamour

The 26-year-old was chosen for the magazine’s list alongside former National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman; Emmy-winning actress Mariska Hargitay; Georgia voting rights activists Helen Butler, Nsé Ufot and LaTosha Brown; biochemist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Karikó; and Heart of Dinner co-founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai.

The honorees were profiled in Glamour magazine and will be celebrated at an event on Nov. 8 in New York.

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry said the women “all reflect the vital and unique work that women do each year to power progress around the world.”

CREDIT: Kennedi Carter/Glamour

This is just one of Megan’s major accomplishments this year. She has also taken home four BET Awards and she became the second female rapper after Lauryn Hill in 1999 to take home the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

CREDIT: Kennedi Carter/Glamour

CREDIT: Kennedi Carter/Glamour

