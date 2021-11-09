Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Daring Cutout Dress With Strappy Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Thee Stallion made waves with her look and her speech at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night.

The “Savage” rapper was photographed arriving at the Rainbow Room in New York City, where the event was held, sporting a head-turning black custom Mônot spring ’22 dress featuring long sleeves with cut-out details that gave way to gloves. She styled the belly-bearing number with a sparkling clutch, earrings and a pair of strappy, glittering sandals.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Rainbow Room in NYC for Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

At the ceremony, she was honored by legendary hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa. “She is Thee Stallion. Beautiful, bold, assertive, fearless. I love everything that she’s doing,” Pepa said.

“When Salt-N-Pepa started, everything was a struggle. There were so few women in the game back in the day. We helped open doors, yes, we did. But Megan, she came and kicked the door down, pulled up a seat at the table, ordered a big dinner and poured Hottie Sauce all over the damn thing. She is doing it well, henny. Pushing it real good.”

A closer look at Megan Thee Stallion’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

As the 26-year-old rap star took the stage, she told the crowd, “I’ve been in tears all night because everyone is so inspiring.” She also got emotional during her speech while thanking her late mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The rapper took to Instagram to share some photos and videos from the special event and captioned the post: “Tonight was so amazing! Thank you @glamourmag for naming me one of the WOMEN OF THE YEAR!!! Congratulations to all of the women that were celebrated tonight.”

