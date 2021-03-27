×
Megan Thee Stallion Masters Casual Monochrome Dressing With The Boldest Giuseppe Zanotti Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Megan Thee Stallion embraced single color dressing with a sporty chic look for the Grubhub Sound Bites Livestream this past Friday. For the event, the rapper joined Noah Cyrus and King Princess to raise money for World Central Kitchen and support the women culinary entrepreneurs in celebration of Women’s History Month. The three female artists shared live performances before engaging in a live Q&A session on YouTube.

The “Body” artist wore a $17 Garden of Secrets printed mesh long sleeve top from Fashion Nova. She styled the on-trend screenprint shirt with a silver chain link necklace, several rings and thin oversized hoop earrings in coordinating hardware. The singer also chose baby pink hair ties to match with the rest of her monochrome attire.

megan thee stallion, giuseppe zanotti, pink sneakers, grubub
Megan Thee Stallion attending the Grubhub Sound Bites Event on March 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

For footwear, Megan Thee Stallion selected the Giuseppe Zanotti Talon low-top sneakers in a vibrant Fuschia colorway. These chunky sneakers feature a satin upper construction with monochromatic leather inserts and a logo-embossed rubber sole. They retail for $795 and are available for purchase on giuseppezanotti.com.

giuseppe zanotti, talon sneakers, hot pink sneakers, megan thee stallion
Here’s a closer look at the Giuseppe Zanotti Talon sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

This sighting comes on the heels of the W.A.P. singer’s iconic fashion moment for the 2021 Grammy Awards. For the event, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown in a vibrant orange colorway teamed with matching gem-encrusted sandal heels.

Known for her statement ensembles, Megan Thee Stallion also often selects monochrome outfits when opting for a more laidback look. She frequently can be found in loungewear sets in pastel colorways also from Fashion Nova and pairs them with coordinating footwear, such as cozy thong-style slippers.

