Megan Fox Goes Biker-Chic in a Studded Trench Coat, Distressed Jeans & Platform Heels

Megan Fox gave a lesson in styling this cool outerwear trend for the warmer weather ahead.

On Friday night, she channeled a glam version of the matrix-inspired look with Machine Gun Kelly while on a double-date with Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun in Los Angeles, Calif. The “Jennifer’s Body” star wore a black studded trench with an open tie front closure. Fox teamed the head-turning piece with a pair of distressed, relaxed-fit jeans.

Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles on March 5. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

The “Transformers” actress accessorized the evening-ready outfit with the Saint Laurent Nano Sac De Jour handbag in a patent black leather colorway with gold hardware. The bag is currently available for $2,290 on farfetch.com. She coordinated the pieces with a silver chain link necklace and a black face mask.

For footwear, Fox embraced ’70s vibes with a pair of Tom Ford Disco Platform sandals in the black colorway. These sculptural heels feature a velvet and leather construction with an open toe, wrap-around ankle strap and 3.5-inch flared heel. While this color option is sold out, the dark mink version is still available for $1,250 on tomford.com.

Here’s a closer look at Megan Fox’s Tom Ford platform sandals. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

With this sighting, Fox continues to share her affinity for structured leather pieces and statement heels. The actress has mastered this signature uniform and continuously shared several looks paired with both designer and affordable footwear styles.

Megan Fox steps out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 16. CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

On Feb. 16, the “Rouge” cast member sported an edgy monochrome look, featuring $98 black pumps from Schutz pumps with a coordinating corset-inspired blazer from Dion Lee and Aritzia’s buzzy Melina pants.

Some of her other beloved platform styles include those from Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through this gallery to see Megan Fox’s fierce style evolution over the years.