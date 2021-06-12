Megan Fox Wows in Crystal Sheer Top & Blazer Look With Matching Crystal Sandals

Megan Fox looked cool and collected in a business-meets-streetwear look in Los Angeles today.

The “Transformers” star paired her standout crystal-embellished sandals by Alexandre Birman with a black blazer and baggy gray jeans by TRE by Natalie Ratabesi. However, her look’s greatest statement was a transparent V-neck blouse covered with crystals, giving Fox a “topless” illusion. The styling trend has taken off in recent months, with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski layering bustiers and bras under blazers. Fox herself is no stranger to the look, having worn a red Alex Perry bra and suit earlier this year while on a date night with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox’s glamorous black Alexandre Birman sandals feature an ankle and slide strap covered in crystals, perfectly complementing her sparkly top and dark blazer. The ensemble comes from stylist Maeve Reilly, who’s dressed Fox in headline-making looks since the start of this year. Though her standard band tees-and-jeans wardrobe is a classic combo, Fox’s rock n’ roll style has truly come to life through Reilly’s outfits featuring top brands like Versace, Aritzia, and Dion Lee.

Megan Fox at the iHeart Radio Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, May 27. CREDIT: AP

It’s not the first time Fox has worn height-defying heels for a night out. The actress has also slipped on platform pumps and boots by Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin, as well as bold styles by Amina Muaddi, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta. This particular pair of Choos seems to be a personal favorite —s he also wore them while out in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Elevate your summer outfits with a pair of embellished sandals inspired by Megan Fox.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Odessa sandals, $96 (was $119).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Lightning sandals, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Love Moschino logo strap sandals, $219 (was $365).

To see more of Megan’s Fox statement-making looks, click through the gallery.