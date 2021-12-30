×
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘Bop It’ in Chic Silk Pajamas in Viral TikTok Video

By Jacorey Moon
What happens when you “bop it” too hard? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox found out in their latest holiday TikTok together.

The couple posted a festive video together yesterday that showed the two are still in the festive mood while hanging around the Christmas tree. For the ensemble, Fox wore red silk pajamas from Nadine Merabi that featured a row of bedazzled buttons and cuffs that further elevated the moment. She accessorized with a pink and white Santa hat. As for Machine Gun Kelly, he donned a set in emerald green with white piping. He accessorized the outfit with an assortment of necklaces and a pink and white Santa hat, which matched Fox.

The duo has distinct separate fashion tastes that have only blossomed as they have started dating. Fox, who credits her stylist Maeve Reilly for her looks, is known for her edgy outfits that incorporate bodycon pieces, sheer pieces, intricate leather wear and slouchy T-shirts. When it comes to MGK’s aesthetic, he typically fancies relaxed styles like easy sweaters, structured tailoring, flowy tank tops and durable denim that play into his rockstar persona while also helping to effectively execute his stylish eye. For shoes, he has an affinity for sneakers and boots.

Click through the gallery to see Megan Fox’s fierce style on and off the red carpet through the years. 

