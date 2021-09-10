×
Megan Fox Proves the Power of Monochrome in a Yellow Shacket, Buttery Pants & See-Through Heels

By Aaron Royce
Megan Fox At Revolve Gallery NYFW Event
Megan Fox hit the red carpet at Revolve Gallery’s launch during New York Fashion Week in a sleek and streamlined look.

The event featured select pieces from 13 brands, including Ronny Kobo, For Love and Lemons and LoveShackFancy, within themed rooms to display their new collections.

The “Till Death” star herself arrived at the event in a light yellow jacket and high-waisted trousers by Paris Georgia. Fox’s slightly oversized jacket, layered over a white Naked Wardrobe bralette, featured silver button closures and accents for a utilitarian vibe. The actress accessorized with a matching leather Coperni shoulder bag, as well as a sparkling choker by Loree Rodkin, all styled by Maeve Reilly.

Megan Fox, Andrea Wazen, Paris Georgia, Coperni, Revolve Gallery, New York Fashion Week, Maeve Reilly
Megan Fox attends the inaugural Revolve Gallery at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Fox donned a sharp pair of PVC pumps. Her shoes from FNAA recipient Andrea Wazen feature metallic gold pointed toes and a curved gold accent atop clear uppers. The silhouette also included heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. When paired with Fox’s suit — while also framing her dark maroon pedicure — the shoes created a sleek take on the classic pantsuit and pumps ensemble. Fans can shop the Dassy pumps for $580 at AndreaWazen.com.

Reilly also appeared at the event in a coordinating look, wearing an oversized gray suit with a brown bandeau, chunky sneakers and a brown Bottega Veneta clutch.

Megan Fox, Andrea Wazen, Paris Georgia, Coperni, Revolve Gallery, New York Fashion Week, Maeve Reilly
Maeve Reilly and Megan Fox attend the inaugural Revolve Gallery at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Megan Fox, Andrea Wazen, Paris Georgia, Coperni, Revolve Gallery, New York Fashion Week, Maeve Reilly
A closer look at Fox’s Andrea Wazen pumps.
CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

PVC pumps have been on the rise this year, especially since in-person events resumed. The pair’s transparency allows them to smoothly match up with any ensemble, as well as bringing a slick invisibility effect. Fox often wears the style in various pumps and sandals, but she isn’t the only star to wear them this season. Celebrities like Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Hudson have also donned see-through footwear by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Femme LA in recent weeks.

Megan Fox, Andrea Wazen, Paris Georgia, Coperni, Revolve Gallery, New York Fashion Week, Maeve Reilly
Megan Fox attends the inaugural Revolve Gallery at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Fox can regularly be seen in edgy looks with an array of bold shoes, all styled by Reilly. The “Transformers” actress often wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules from brands like Femme, Amina Muaddi, Tom Ford and Balenciaga. Off-duty occasions find her wearing sneakers by Golden Goose and Adidas, as well as fluffy Ugg slides.

