Megan Fox Makes a Classic Trench Coat Look Edgy With a Bralette, Ripped Jeans & Sparkling Disco Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox stepped out in sparkling fashion last night in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Transformers” star slipped on a pair of multicolored glitter platform sandals for dinner with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who had on Doc Martens boots, and his daughter, following a celebratory concert for Kelly’s album “Tickets to My Downfall” going platinum. The pair featured metallic purple trim and a 5-inch heel. The sandals are the latest platforms worn by Fox, who’s been seen in similar styles by Tom Ford, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

Megan Fox heads to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., with Machine Gun Kelly. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Fox’s platform sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “New Girl” alumna paired the statement shoes with a pared-down ensemble: light-wash jeans, structured bra top, and an oversized gray trench coat. She further accessorized with By Far’s “Bougie” leopard-print satchel, featuring a chunky chain handle. The bag also made an appearance last month, when Fox attended the UFC 261 match in Florida. You can shop the style on sale for $365, previously $525, on HarveyNicholes.com.

By Far’s Bougie bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Harvey Nichols

Fox’s ensemble comes from stylist Maeve Reilly, who’s dressed her in headline-making looks since the start of this year. Though her standard band tees-and-jeans wardrobe is a classic combo, Fox’s rock n’ roll style has truly come to life through Reilly’s outfits featuring top brands like Versace, Aritzia and Dion Lee.

Megan Fox at the iHeart Radio Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, May 27. CREDIT: AP

It’s not the first time Fox has worn height-defying heels for a night out. The actress has previously worn tall platform boots by Prada and Christian Louboutin for edgy daytime looks. She also favors mules and sandals embellished with PVC straps and crystals by Femme, Alexander Wang and Alexandre Birman.

Add some sparkle to your summer outfits with platform sandals inspired by Megan Fox.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Cook sandals, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Payson sandals, $70 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors block heel sandals, $167 (was $186).

