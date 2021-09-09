Megan Fox Has a ’70s-Inspo Moment in Crop Top, Flared Pants and Gold Platforms for Moschino’s NYFW Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Megan Fox gives a lesson in ’70s influences with her latest look.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was spotted while attending the Moschino by Jeremy Scott spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week today. Fox donned a monochromatic blue outfit that incorporated a cropped button-down top and flared trousers.

Megan Fox attend the Moschino Spring Summer 2022 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Megan Fox’s gold platform heels. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

For the shoes, Fox sported a pair of gold platform heels that emphasized the ’70s vibe of the ensemble.

When it comes to Fox’s personal fashion tastes, she is known for walking the line of being edgy yet trendy. Her Instagram features photos of her in oversized outerwear, intricate bodysuits and lacy separates. Fox typically slips on chic pumps, sandals and boots when she’s snapped on the streets and red carpets alike.

At formal events, Fox wears gowns from luxury fashion houses like Armani Privé, Mugler, Blumarine and Salvatore Ferragamo. The “Transformers” actress and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, have a penchant for creating red carpet fashion moments.

Put on a pair of gold platform heels and give your outfits a ’70s twist, inspired by Megan Fox.

