Mary J. Blige Is Fabulous in Velvet Jumpsuit & Feathered Turquoise Knee-High Boots on Thanksgiving

Mary J. Blige recently had her status as a fashion icon solidified and this outfit is further proof of why she deserves the title.

For Thanksgiving, while everyone else was rocking sleek dresses or cozy knit sweaters on their Instagram feeds, the singer was wearing a velvet, bright turquoise jumpsuit with matching feathered knee-high boots. Blige’s jumpsuit. designed by Christian Cowan, featured matching crystals with a sweetheart neckline and was styled up with icy large hoops, multiple layered necklaces and lightly curled blond locks.

However, the star of the look was definitely the turquoise feathery boots custom-made by Amorir Studio that featured a turquoise crystal toe and was brainstormed and styled by Jason Rembert with co-stylist Ashaunna K. Avars. Blige was shining like the star she is both on and off the stage in this bejeweled costume.

This is not the first; nor will it be the last, Blige has worn something so flamboyantly fabulous. Throughout her career, the entertainer has been known for experimenting with over-the-top fashion statement both on and off stage. One prime example would be this multi-tailed, bright-red cape Blige rocked for the 2021 Bottega Veneta show.

Mary J. Blige at the Bottega Veneta show in Detroit on Oct. 21. Credit: Courtesy CREDIT: Courtesy

On the red carpet, Blige has been known for her affinity for high-fashion luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi and many more. In her off time, Blige also rocks fairly luxurious styles and brands and is known for her love of boots, but especially thigh-high stilettos.

We can’t wait to see the next pair of boots Blige and her style team have next to show us.