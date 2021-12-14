Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London.

Mary J. Blige is seen at the grand opening of Sexy Fish in Miami. CREDIT: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com

As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings.

Mary J. Blige is seen at the grand opening of Sexy Fish in Miami. CREDIT: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com

Detail of Mary J. Blige’s Saint Laurent boots. CREDIT: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com

The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with a pair of black Saint Laurent boots. The Jane Over-the-Knee style was complete with calfskin leather and features an almond-toe, stacked heel and stepped cuff with a snapped button closure.

Prior to the event, Blige enjoyed the tropical weather with her feet in the sand at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. The Grammy Award-winning artist was all smiles as she held bottles of her very own wine, Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc. She sported a patterned yellow and black bikini and accessorized with a pair stylish wide-framed sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for pink Chanel sandals.

The “No More Drama” singer has solidified her status as fashion icon. The entertainer is known for experimenting with over-the-top fashion statements on and off the stage. On the red carpet, Blige has been known for her affinity for high-fashion luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi and many more. As for footwear, the songstress Blige embraces luxury brands and is known for her love of boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes with stiletto heels.

