Mary J. Blige Turns Heads in a $22K Tentacle Coat at Bottega Veneta’s Detroit Show

Mary J. Blige seldom goes unnoticed when she makes an appearance, and last night at the Bottega Veneta show in Detroit was no different.

The 50-year-old hitmaker was snapped on the front row in a bold outfit from the Italian luxury fashion house. Rapper ‘Lil Kim was also spotted in an eye-catching look at the event.

With her blond hair in an elegant updo, the “Be Without You” singer herself wore a lacy black turtleneck top with shiny, skintight black leather pants featuring zipper details and black leather boots with a rounded square toe. The style, dubbed the “Storm,” is made of lambskin leather with a 3.5-inch heel and retails for $1,150.

Mary J. Blige at the Bottega Veneta Salon show in Detroit. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Bronx native’s shearling coat in Apple Candy red was really what made waves, though. The head-turning oversized coat, which will set you back $22,200, boasts padded tails and also comes in a teal blue shade. Blige effortlessly pulled her look together with some big hoop earrings and sparkling rings.

Mary J. Blige posing with model Alton Mason in the front row. CREDIT: Courtesy

Thursday’s spring ’22 show held in the Michigan city marks the third installment of Bottega Veneta’s Salon shows. The brand’s creative director Daniel Lee already staged ready-to-wear presentations in London and Berlin. The “Salon 03” collection is loud and attention-grabbing, with some funky footwear offerings, including brightly colored mules, sneakers and strappy sandals.

The 50-year-old “Family Affair” singer steps out in Detroit on Thursday night. CREDIT: Courtesy

‘Lil Kim in the front row. CREDIT: Courtesy

Beyond her glittering heels, you can also find Mary J. Blige in designs from Jimmy Choo, Le Silla, DSquared2 and more top brands when it comes to footwear. As for apparel both on and off the red carpet, the “Just Fine” singer’s closet includes pieces from the likes of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cushnie et Ochs and Tom for amongst others.

Over the years in the spotlight, Blige has also been tapped to star in campaigns for a series of the biggest names in the business — think MAC Cosmetics ads alongside Sir Elton John. She also launched her own record label as well as her own perfume and sunglasses lines and has had ties to Reebok, Air Jordan, The Gap, Target and more.

