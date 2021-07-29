Mary J. Blige Is Military-Chic for ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ in a Cutout Sweater & Combat Boots

Mary J. Blige went edgy in a monochrome look to film “Power Book 2: Ghost” in New York City.

For a scene in character, Blige wore a monochrome green ensemble. The singer’s look was composed of green nylon trousers and an olive green sweater accented with a ribbed turtleneck and shoulder cutouts. She layered the look with a logo-embroidered Fendi drawstring jacket, sans sleeves, and accessorized with a pair of rectangular gold bamboo earrings.

Mary J. Blige films “Power Book II: Ghost” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Mary J. Blige films “Power Book II: Ghost” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Real Love” musician added an edgy punch with Fendi’s mixed media combat boots. The pair featured black leather rounded toes and heels over gray sock-like uppers, printed with the Italian brand’s black “FF” logo. Set atop thick lug soles, the shoes were utterly utilitarian and brought Blige’s outfit a sharp edge. Her Rockoko FF boots retail for $1,100 on MyTheresa.com.

Mary J. Blige films “Power Book II: Ghost” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Blige’s Fendi combat boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Fendi’s Rockoko FF combat boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Monochrome dressing has become one of the greatest trends this season, as it creates an instantly streamlined look by pairing pieces in the same color or print. Though Blige’s “Power” look appears to be for an autumn or winter scene, her outfit’s deep green tones all complement each other and create a uniform outfit. Other stars have taken notice of the trend this season, including Jordyn Woods, Jennifer Lopez and Khloe Kardashian.

Mary J. Blige films “Power Book II: Ghost” in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Blige is known for wearing glamorous pumps on the red carpet, often by top labels like Alaïa, Brian Atwood, and Jimmy Choo. The “25/8” singer’s on and off-duty style frequently incorporates tall boots, which have become one of her signatures over the years; thigh-high styles from labels like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, and MCM are regularly in her rotation.

When it comes to the fashion and beauty industries, the Grammy-winning star has starred in campaigns for brands like MAC Cosmetics, Dennis Basso, and Gold Bond. She’s also been linked to Target, Reebok, The Gap, and more well-known brands throughout her career, and has even launched her own lines of sunglasses and perfume.

