Mary J. Blige Is Statuesque in a Gold Gown & Metallic Stiletto Sandals for the Met Gala 2021

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mary J. Blige glimmers and sparkles in her latest eye-catching look.

The “My Life” singer attended the Met Gala last night in a dress suitable for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. For the ensemble, she donned an edgy long-sleeve gold gown from Dundas that incorporated a wave-like pattern embroidered throughout the dress and a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit.

Mary J. Blige walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Mary J. Blige’s gold heeled sandals. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

When it came down to the shoes, Blige popped on a pair of metallic gold-heeled Casadei sandals that added refinement to the aesthetic and tied in well with the color palette of the ensemble.

Blige’s personal style aesthetic consists of fashion-forward looks that feel trendy yet timeless. She’s known as a tastemaker and her taste has been highlighted for years thanks to her innovation and creativity. She gravitates towards silhouettes like printed separates, fur coats, intricate suiting, edgy dresses, bikinis and leather galore. The running consensus from her fans on social media and pictures featured on her Instagram feed alike is that Blige has an affinity for boots of all lengths, but thigh-highs in particular.

Related Dundas x Revolve's New Thigh-High Boots Put a Racy Spin On Dressing Up Again Ciara Goes Green in Monochrome Leather Outfit and Tall Boots for Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show Lori Harvey Is the Picture of Luxury in a Cutout Grecian Dress & Silky Heels at New York Fashion Week

When on red carpets, Blige makes statements in gowns from high-fashion luxury brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Ralph & Russo, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi and many others. Riddled throughout her Instagram are pictures of her wearing garments from brands like Gucci and MCM, just to name a few.

Slip on a pair of gold heeled sandals and a little flash to your looks, inspired by Mary J. Blige.

CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Metallic Napa Ankle-Cuff Stiletto Sandals, $895.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Kassandra Gold Sandals, $90.

CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Catena Sandals, $625.

Click through the gallery to see Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.