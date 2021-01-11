Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots.

From skirts and fish nets to jeans, Blige has found a way to include the knee-high boot in red carpet looks or as part of her core stage style. She’s been wearing the silhouette since the ’90s and she continues to do so today.

One of her most memorable looks came in 1995 at the Billboard Music Awards, wearing a black latex ensemble complete with matching Gucci patent leather horsebit boots. She finished off the dramatic outfit with red-tinted sunglasses and a Fendi handbag.

Mary J. Blige, winner for R&B album of the year, at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards in New York. CREDIT: AP

Then, more than decade later, she stayed true to her style and continued to be seen in the knee-high boot style. In 2007, for instance, Blige was seen in New York, wearing a fur coat and Louis Vuitton scarf and bag. She chose a pair of platform brown leather boots with black buckling detailing to complete the ensemble.

Mary J. Blige in New York in 2007. CREDIT: Mega As fashion trends progressed, Blige has evolved with the times and added thigh-high boots to her closet. In 2019, for instance, she hit the red carpet for the Tribeca Film Festival MCM premiere of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion,” wearing a black minidress with textured thigh-highs.

Mary J. Blige at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival MCM premiere of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” in New York, May 2, 2019. CREDIT: BFA

The “It’s Going Down” singer tapped celebrity stylist Law Roach in recent years. The collaboration has been a style success as Roach continues to let Blige’s authenticity shine through her sartorial choices, with boots remaining a focal poiny. Case in point: the 2018 Met Gala. Roach dressed her in custom Versace, complete with gold-embroidered thigh-high boots.

Mary J. Blige at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Splash

Blige is well known for her monochromatic looks, perfectly matching her shoes to her outfit. When she’s not in all-black, she’s one of the few who can pull off an all-white ensemble, no matter the season.

