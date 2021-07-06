Marion Cotillard Gives Biker Shorts a High-Fashion Upgrade at the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is back. After the pandemic cancelled last year’s edition, actors are making their return to the glamorous red carpet today in the South of France and in person.

On Day 1, Marion Cotillard made an appearance for the “Annette” photocall and she set the tone for what we can expect style wise. The actress wore head-to-toe Chanel for her day-time ensemble that gave trendy biker shorts the high-fashion upgrade.

Cotillard’s black and white look featured a neck-tie blouse detailed with the Chanel logo and lettering. For shoes, she opted for matching fold-over leather flat ankle boots.

Marion Cotillard in Chanel at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

This year’s festival runs July 6 through July 17 and more stars are expected to be seen. So far Spike and Maggie Gyllenhaal have arrived to Cannes as they are part of the festival’s jury.

(L-R): Jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Spike Lee, Mélanie Laurent and Mylène Farmer. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Jodie Foster is also in town. She will be receiving an honorary Palme d’Or prize. Earlier today, Foster hit a photocall in a Louis Vuitton look. She wore a knit collared t-shirt with a skirt and square-toed pumps, embellished with gold hardware.

Jodie Foster at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival CREDIT: MEGA

For live updates of the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet arrivals, check back and click through the gallery.