Marion Cotillard Gives Overalls a Fashion Upgrade in Chanel Stripes and Peep-Toe Pumps at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Marion Cotillard is making the 2021 Cannes Film Festival her personal runway. Today, the “Annette” actress continued her streak of chic outfits in an ensemble that gave overalls a stylish upgrade.

Cotillard appeared at the photocall for “Bigger Than Us”—the documentary she produced in 2020—in a full look from Chanel’s Cruise 2021/2022 collection. The outfit’s boldest statement came from a pair of black striped overalls, featuring a wide-leg silhouette and silver buttons. The pair also featured a contrasting pinstripe pattern and frayed hems. These were layered with a sequined black and white T-shirt with wider stripes, proving that pattern mixing with two different styles of the same pattern can be chic. Cotillard accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses by Stella McCartney, plus a pair of gold and black stud earrings from Chanel’s medieval-inspired Metiers d’Art 2021 collection. Her earrings retail for $475 on Chanel.com.

Marion Cotillard arrives at the “Bigger Than Us” photocall in Cannes. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Chanel’s logo earrings. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

For footwear, Cotillard donned a set of black peep-toe pumps, also by Chanel. The pair featured black leather uppers and a patent leather quilted platform—both brand signatures of the French fashion label. Whether open or pointed-toed, black pumps have become a staple for celebrities on and off the red carpet. Stars like Paris Hilton, Jessica Chastain, Lady Gaga, and more have all worn iterations of the classic style in recent weeks.

Marion Cotillard arrives at the “Bigger Than Us” photocall in Cannes. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A closer look at Cotillard’s Chanel pumps. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Since arriving in Cannes, Cotillard has continued her record for impeccably sharp dressing. Over the last several days, the “Annette” star has been spotted in outfits including an elegant sequined silver dress and sleek black-and-white neck-tie blouse and biker shorts, also by Chanel. The French brand is a favorite of Cotillard’s, especially as she’s one of its’ longtime ambassadors.

Marion Cotillard poses at the “Bigger Than Us” photocall at the Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Cotillard has a dazzling background in the fashion industry, as a fixture in front rows and campaigns for top fashion labels. The “Inception” actress has previously been a face of Chanel’s iconic No. 5 fragrance, as well as appeared in campaigns for Dior; she was also the 2008 face of the label’s Lady Dior handbag. During Paris Fashion Week, she’s often seen in front rows for iconic brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and Giorgio Armani, as well as Dior and Chanel.

The actress is known for her sleek and adventurous sense of style, often wearing colorful color-blocked and oversized ensembles in addition to chic dresses and dazzling gowns by Giambattista Valli, Louis Vuitton, and Ulyana Sergeenko. Cotillard’s outfits are often accompanied by a similarly sharp footwear collection, including pointed-toe ankle boots, combat boots, strappy sandals, and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Aquazzura, and Nicholas Kirkwood—as well as plenty of shoes by Chanel and Dior.

