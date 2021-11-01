Mariah Carey Smashes Halloween Pumpkins in Red Glitter Heels to Prep for Christmas

Mariah Carey made her Christmas debut today on Instagram in her typical glamorous fashion.

The singer wore a red sequin gown with matching glitter platforms as she smashed jack-o-lanterns with a candy cane striped baseball bat. The 5-inch platforms featured an ankle strap and a peep toe that could be seen through the back split of Carey’s gown. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer changed into a Santa Claus jumpsuit that incorporated allover red sequins and an off-the-shoulder neckline trimmed in white feathers.

Carey’s waistline was snatched in a large black belt with a rhinestone buckle. The entertainer’s message for the public was Christmas is quickly approaching as Thanksgiving nears. Her hit song is unavoidable at any holiday event or public place. Carey wrote the iconic Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1994 and it has been a staple on holiday soundtracks for over two decades.

The hitmaker’s everyday wardrobe is full of sequined gowns and sky-high footwear. When it comes to her style, Carey is known for wearing vibrant colors and textures like sequins, leather and feathers. Carey’s go-to footwear includes platform heels. Some of favorite heels are designed by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Yves Saint Laurent.

See more of Mariah Carey’s style over the years.