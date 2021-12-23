Mariah Carey Makes Surprise Visit to McDonald’s in Red Sequined Gown & Sandals With Her Kids

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mariah Carey makes a very festive statement with her latest look.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer posted a video on Instagram today that showed her visiting a McDonald’s location to see her newly appointed Mariah Menu. Throughout the latter half of December, McDonald’s released a list of menu items that customers could get for free with a $1 purchase — from Big Macs to cinnamon rolls to sausage biscuits — and this is the idea of the Mariah Menu. When it comes to the ensemble Carey wore for the surprise visit, the “Always Be My Baby” singer slipped into a red sequined ankle-length gown that featured a slit and emphasized shoulders. She accessorized the outfit with black Prada gloves and dainty earrings that helped to pull the entire moment together.

For shoes, Carey popped into a pair of red tall open-toe sandals that incorporated a sleek ankle strap for maximum security. She paired the bold shoe with a pair of black tights that helped to streamline the look.

When it comes to Carey’s style, she’s known for being over-the-top while also wearing pieces that are classic in their nature. For years, we’ve seen pictures of Carey running around NYC, and other cities alike, while wearing ball gowns and other flouncy dress types paired with height-staggering heels. She also has an affinity for slinky, edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends.

