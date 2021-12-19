Mariah Carey Goes Typically Glam in Fendi Coat, Leggings and Crystal-Trim Boots With Boyfriend on Aspen Getaway

Mariah Carey is traveling in style for the holidays, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

While boarding a private jet with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Glitter” star struck a pose in a pair of sporty black leggings. The comfy athleisure was paired with a short Fendi jacket. Carey’s outerwear featured black panels and cuffs, as well as brown uppers covered in the brand’s signature “FF” logo. Her travel-ready look was complete with a black face mask and oversized sunglasses, as well as a reptilian Hermes Birkin with silver hardware.

When it came to footwear, the former “American Idol” judge wore a pair of glamorous snow boots. The style featured black uppers, as well as a lace-up silhouette and a plush fluffy lining. Carey’s footwear gained added drama from baguette-shaped crystals, which lined the outer soles of her boots. Her boots also appeared to feature ridged soles, ideal for wearing in colder weather.

Lace-up boots are a popular winter shoe choice, thanks to their supportive laces and taller coverage. Pairs like Carey’s, which include utilitarian soles and soft inner linings, are also popular for wearing in snowy weather due to their comfort and practicality. In addition to the Grammy Award-winning star, Dua Lipa, Jisoo and Halsey have also worn boots by Miu Miu, Dior and Sergio Rossi in recent weeks.

Related Nicky Hilton Goes Shopping in Adorable Teddy Bear Loafers She Designed With French Sole Reese Witherspoon Glitters in a Little Black Fendi Dress & Strappy Heels on 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Sneaker Releases: Pyer Moss Updates its Sculpt Style in 'Teal' Colorway + More

The “Obsessed” singer is known for her glamorous style on and off stage, favoring styles with sleek textures and embellishments like studs, glitter and crystals. Carey often wears towering platform heels for red carpets and performances, primarily Christian Louboutin pumps and sandals with 5-6-inch heels. However, she’s also been seen in Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster sandals, as well as Fenty x Puma ankle boots. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Louis Vuitton slippers and Ugg boots.

Click through the gallery to see Carey’s most glamorous concert looks over the years.