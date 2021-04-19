Maren Morris Shines in a Champagne-Colored Drape Dress at the 2021 ACM Awards 

Maren Morris glittered at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday.

For the ceremony, Morris shined in a low cut drape dress from LBV. The sparkly halter gown came in a champagne hue and featured a cow neck and a gathered effect at the waist.

Morris complimented her dress with soft glam and her hair styled straight down past her shoulders. As for footwear, Morris opted for sleek beige pumps.

Tonight was a big one for Morris as she took home song of the year for her track “The Bones.” Morris is also up for single of the year, video of the year and female artist of the year.

Maren Morris onstage at the 2021 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

Ahead of her win, Morris took the stage with her husband Ryan Hurd to perform a romantic rendition of “Chasing After You.” For the number, Morris opted for a sparkly two-piece set that featured a pearl-adorned top. The look also came in a sandy hue.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performing at the 2021 ACM Awards. CREDIT: CBS

Neutral tones were a big hit at the ACM Awards. Host Mickey Guyton hit the red carpet in a celebratory beige gown that was embellished with jewels and featured sheer sleeves. As for footwear, the songstress opted for Stuart Weitzman beige satin Anny Pumps. The sleek shoes feature a pointed toe construction and sit atop a stiletto heel. In addition to hosting, Guyton was also nominated for new female artist of the year.

Tenille Arts also sported a warm hue, wearing an off-the-shoulder gown in a caramel shade.The sheer dress featured a high slit and a chain strap and belt. Arts finalized the look with a sparkly clutch and gold square toe heels. The footwear featured a strap across the toe and ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Click through the gallery to see more moments from the 2021 ACM Awards.