Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards.

The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series.

Mandy Moore at the 2021 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: PMC

The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as well as a pointed toe and the famous Louboutin red sole. The shoes are currently unavailable in Moore’s color and material, but they are available in black leather and nude leather for $745 on Christianlouboutin.com.

The 2021 Emmy Awards returned in person with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. Winners from the event included Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman, taking both Best Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series from their work on “The Crown.” It was no surprise that “Ted Lasso” took Best Comedy Show, plus Jason Sudeikis took Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show. Many stars attended the event, including Kathryn Hahn, Issa Rae, Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and many, many more.

