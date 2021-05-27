Mandy Moore Tackles This Season’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Silk Dress and the Strappiest Heels

Mandy Moore proved that going glam at home is still en vogue.

Just three months after giving birth, the actress pulled off a cutout silk dress and strappy sandals flawlessly to the season finale screening of her hit show, “This Is Us”.

The outfit, styled by Moore’s friend Kevin Ericson, paired her black and white polka dot printed Brandon Maxwell dress with black strappy Alexandre Birman heels. The dress, from the Brandon Maxell resort ’22 collection, features a high round neckline and a tie belt. The shoes elevated the dress with roughly 5 inches of heel height and thin leather straps.

Moore finished off her look with a Tyler Ellis black pouch bag and Anita Ko jewelry. The new mom also showed off her recently dyed honey hair color, pulled back into a curled ponytail, to the private screening, held in Los Angeles on May 25.

Moore wasn’t the only “This Is Us” star at the screening. Her costars Chrissy Metz and Caitlin Thompson were also in attendance. Thompson wore a gray Theory suit while Metz wore a more affordable dress from sustainable brand Loud Bodies.

The fifth season finale of the NBC drama aired on May 25. The sixth and final season’s trailer dropped the same night, but there is no premiere date announced yet.