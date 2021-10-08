Madonna Makes a Flashy Appearance in Lace Mini Dress and Strappy Heels on Jimmy Fallon’s Table

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Madonna made a flashy appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Material Girl” singer stopped by the late-night series to promote her new documentary “Madame X” on Thursday night. She caused quite the stir by climbing onto Fallon’s table while the host was interviewing her. For her appearance, Madonna wore a black mini dress. The bustier portion featured lace detailing while the skirt featured pleating. She added one black lace fingerless glove to her right arm and a red satin glove to her left. The singer wore fishnet tights and added lots of jewelry to the final look.

For her shoes, the pop star kept the black theme of the outfit going. She opted for black pointed-toe heels. The shoes featured strap details across the upper and on the ankles as well and reached roughly 4 inches in height.

When it comes to shoes, Madonna has specific styles she’s worn for years now. The star prefers to don peep-toe or pointed-toe pumps, as well as tall boots and ankle-strap sandals for events and performances, much like the ones worn to the talk show. Though these styles often come from her go-to brand, Louboutin, she also wears top labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy for footwear. When more casual, Madonna can be spotted in Chanel flats, Ugg slippers and sneakers from Adidas and Nike. The singer has been a mainstay in the fashion industry for years, serving as a muse for designers like Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and more, as well as launching her own Material Girl fashion brand at Macy’s.

