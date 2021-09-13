Madonna Reveals Daring Dominatrix Jumpsuit in Towering Louboutin Stilettos at the 2021 MTV VMAs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nobody does drama like Madonna — which the singer proved at the 2021 MTV VMAs in Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on Sunday evening.

The “Vogue” singer kicked off the ceremony with an announcement celebrating her and MTV’s 40th anniversaries in the spotlight, stepping onstage to the dance track. In a viral moment, she removed a beige Burberry trench coat to reveal a dominatrix-style black leather jumpsuit. The piece featured short puffed sleeves, a bodice cutout, a lace-up back and buckle accents. Madonna paired the number with matching fingerless leather gloves and a peaked cap, as well as black fishnet tights and layered necklaces. “And they said we wouldn’t last, but we’re still here!” the singer proclaimed before strutting offstage.

For footwear, the Queen of Pop wore a pair of towering pumps from her longtime go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. The pair featured black patent leather uppers and closed toes, as well as platform soles and stiletto heels that totaled at least 5 inches in height. They also included Louboutin’s signature bright red soles, making an instant statement as Madonna walked with her back to the cameras.

However, the “Hung Up” singer didn’t just wear one bold outfit to celebrate the VMA’s — she wore two. For the Interview x Doja Cat party at 1 Oak after the ceremony, she posed for paparazzi in daring black lace briefs and a corset top, worn over fishnet tights. Her look was complete with oversized sunglasses, as well as shiny cross earrings and a flowing sheer white veil. She finished it off with a pair of black leather pumps, which featured three different ankle straps and stiletto heels that appeared to be at least 4 inches in height. All of Madonna’s outfit elements referenced either Catholic religion or burlesque performances, two of her main inspirations over her 40-year-long career.

When it comes to shoes, Madonna has specific styles she’s worn for years. The star prefers to don peep-toe or pointed-toe pumps, as well as tall boots and ankle-strap sandals for events and performances. Though these often hail from her go-to brand, Louboutin, she also taps top brands like Gucci, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton for footwear as well. When off-duty, Madonna can be spotted in Chanel flats, Ugg slippers and sneakers from Adidas and Nike. The singer has been a mainstay in the fashion industry for years, serving as a muse for designers like Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and more, as well as launching her own popular Material Girl fashion brand any Macy’s.

