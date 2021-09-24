Madonna Parties in Style in a Bustier, Leather Skirt & Lace-Up Booties in For a Release Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Madonna obviously partied hard, and her outfit added to the festivities.

The “4 Minutes” singer was spotted while leaving her release party that took place at a venue in Times Square, New York yesterday. Ensemble-wise, Madonna wore an edgy, sleek look that incorporated a white top and matching skirt with a black bustier bodysuit underneath.

Madonna has a promotional even at the Edition Hotel in Times Square. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Madonna’s lace-up black booties. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

As for the shoes, Madonna slipped on a pair of black stiletto booties, which featured blingy hardware all over the shoes.

The Queen of Pop is known for creating fashion moments that were either full of controversial matter or pushed the needle forward when it comes to the conversation of fashion. The self-proclaimed “Material Girl” is known for wearing edgy and fashion-forward garments from brands like Versace, Burberry and Louis Vuitton. She also has a penchant for flashy accessories from prestigious brands like Hermés, Chanel and Gucci, just to name a few. For shoes, she gravitates towards many different silhouettes including pumps, heeled sandals, boots and sneakers.

When she graces red carpets, Madonna stuns in creations from brands like Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander Wang and Miu Miu. Madonna has also starred in campaigns for brands like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2009, she starred in a series of campaigns for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The “Hung Up” singer also ventured into the fashion industry when she collaborated with her daughter on a junior’s clothing line called “Material Girl” in 2010.

Put on a pair of lace-up booties and add an edgy element to your outfits, inspired by Madonna.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Journee Collection Baylor Bootie, $65.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Moncler Carol Leather Ankle Boots, $780.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Cassey 75 Bootie, $260.

Click through the gallery to see Madonna’s most outrageous outfits through the years.