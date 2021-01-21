Madison Beer Masters the Corset Trend With Stuart Weitzman Pumps & Socks for Music Video

On the heels of her “Life Support” album release, Madison Beer gave us a behind the scenes look at her “Boysh-t” music video yesterday and featured one of 2021’s buzziest trends.

In the promotional photo, the “Selfish” artist wore the Belina Mini Dress from Serpenti and layered an Underbust Bridal Corset in the white colorway from Corset Story over the top. This structured piece retails for $189 and is available for purchase on Corset-story.com. The “Dear Society” songstress accessorized the lingerie-inspired outfit with a pair of Mini Pearl Drop Earrings from Eshvi Jewllery. They retail for $171 and are available for purchase on Eshivijewllery.com.

The TikTok personality styled her shoes with a pair of Ruffle Ankle Socks in the white colorway from Urban Outfitters. These ultra-girly socks retail for $29 and are available for purchase on Urbanoutfitters.com.

Here's a closer look at the Stuart Weitzman Anicia 60 Pumps. CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

For footwear, the “Melodies” star completed her ensemble with the Stuart Weitzman Anicia Pumps in a white colorway. In a classic feminine silhouette, these shoes feature a full leather construction teamed with a geometric double-buckle accent on the vamp, a rounded 2.4-inch block heel, and an on-trend rounded square toe. While this shade does not seem to be available for purchase at the moment, the metallic silver colorway provides a similar ethereal aesthetic. They are on sale for 60% off, retailing for $170 on Stuartweitzman.com, and also are available in tan and black leather colorways.

Madison Beer seen leaving an event in Los Angeles, Sept. 23. CREDIT: 007/PhotoGroup/MEGA

This on-set dainty shoe choice strikes a balance with her edgy and causal everyday footwear choices. Some of the media personality’s beloved styles include her Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers, Prada Logo Plaque Loafers and Dr. Martens 1461 Leather Platform Shoes.

Embrace the star’s refined camera-ready shoe style with these similar options available below.

