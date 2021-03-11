Machine Gun Kelly Puts a Punk Twist on Pink Plaid with Leather Pants & Combat Boots

Machine Gun Kelly is sticking with his edgy sense of style. On Wednesday, the artist was seen in L.A., wearing a pink plaid ensemble. The go-to hue often pops up in his wardrobe, both on and off the red carpet, and this week was no different.

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as his real name, Colson Baker, completed the outfit with leather pants, a pink trucker hat and combat boots.

Machine Gun Kelly spotted in LA on March 10. CREDIT: Mega

The black lace-up boots featured an extremely chunky outsole and zipper closure.

Machine Gun Kelly signs autographs after leaving Il Pastio for a lunch meeting on March 10 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega Machine Gun Kelly has already had a busy year so far. The 30-year-old rapper made his debut on the “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 30 to much fanfare. And he brought his punk-chic fashion to the stage. To perform “My Ex’s Best Friend,” Kelly wore a pink and black sleeveless flannel teamed with pink shorts. He paired the look with chunky white lace-up boots.

On Friday, he is set to release a new single with YouTube star and musician Corpse Husband, called “Daywalker.”

Today, he will appear on The Yungblud Show Live, which is livestreaming at 3 p.m. ET, as part of YouTube’s Music Nights series. The performance will benefit National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)’s Emergency Relief Fund, and also stars Tommy Lee, Dave Navarro, Avril Lavigne and Lil Huddy.