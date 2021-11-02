Machine Gun Kelly’s Glam Rockstar Style Through the Years

For Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker), “too much” is never enough—as proven by his rock n’ roll sense of style.

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist. In the early stages of his career, the star often stuck to traditional edgy staples like all-black outfits, animal prints and reptilian boots. Though those haven’t gone away, now the “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures. Think of ombre purple suiting for date nights with Megan Fox, or hitting the VMA’s red carpet in a viral bright pink suit.

However, what’s endured has been a free-spirited attitude that translates to any outfit. No mater how bright or dark, the “Tickets to My Downfall” musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards fashion. Whether it’s hitting the red carpet with friends like Pete Davidson or being snapped by paparazzi at dinner with Fox, the star’s looks always make a bold statement—with an added dash of rock glamour.

Related Pete Davidson's Retro-Grunge Style Through the Years JLo Dazzles in Lacy Bra, Sparkly Boots and Two Bold Jackets at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame History of Common Projects

While attending the debut of Cardi B’s Kaos nightclub residency in 2019, Machine Gun Kelly stuck to grunge style with a black top, skinny trousers and layered silver chain necklaces. His look was complete with a zebra-print mohair coat and black leather combat boots.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the debut of Cardi B’s Kaos Nightclub residency in Las Vegas, Nevada in April 2019. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA One of Machine Gun Kelly’s most viral outfits came from the MTV VMA’s in August 2020. The star wore a hot pink suit, turtleneck top and tortoiseshell oxfords from Berluti with an AD.iii pearl necklace for the occasion, styled by Adam Ballheim.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 30th 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

For a date night in April 2021 with Megan Fox, Kelly returned to traditional edge in an all-black ensemble. However, this look was elevated with a variety of textures, thanks to a patent leather coat, layered chain necklaces, a sparkly tunic and skinny jeans with reptile-embossed chunky brogues. Fox coordinated with a patent coat as well—though hers was light pink, paired with blue jeans and neon Balenciaga pumps.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave Soho House in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The “Forget Me Too” singer wore a red sequined suit and matching top by Dolce and Gabbana to the 2021 MTV VMA’s this September, paired with classic black oxfords and pearl face makeup. He was accompanied by Fox, who wore a daring sparkly naked dress with Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs. CREDIT: Courtesy of MTV

Click through the gallery to discover more of Machine Gun Kelly’s rock n’ roll style over the years.