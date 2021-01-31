Machine Gun Kelly Goes Shirtless Under Cardigan With Retro Denim & These Trendy Platform Sneakers for ‘SNL’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Machine Gun Kelly has offered a new way to style a cardigan during his appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The 30-year-old rapper made his debut on the variety show on Jan. 30 and closed out the episode wearing a white cardigan that features a red trim. Kelly showcased his own take on the outerwear trend by opting to go shirtless underneath.

He teamed the sweater with light wash flare jeans — a retro trend that has been given new life thanks to the 2021 runways. As for footwear, Kelly opted for a pair of black platform Converse sneakers. The shoes feature the brand’s signature canvas uppers teamed with a thick white outsole and contrasting black lines. Converse sells a similar style for $110.

Kelly’s last few moments on the sketch comedy came after he delivered a powerful and moving performance of two of his popular songs. To perform “My Ex’s Best Friend,” which he released in August 2020, Kelly wore a pink and black sleeveless flannel teamed with pink shorts. He finalized the look with chunky white lace-up boots.

Afterwards, Kelly pulled out his guitar once more for “Lonely” — a track about his late father, who died in July of last year. The rapper changed into a black t-shirt adorned with a smiley face layered atop a yellow long sleeve shirt. He completed the ensemble with black pants and the platform Converse sneakers.

His appearance on “SNL” proved to be an unforgettable one as fans expressed their excitement over his performance on Twitter last night.

“MACHINE GUN KELLY’S PERFORMANCE ON SNL. THATS IT, THATS THE TWEET,” one fan wrote.

“Well, @MachineGunKelly and the boys did a great job on SNL as always and the lyric change on both songs was so ,” another fan tweeted.

“Never in my life will I be over this performance. I can’t even imagine how it felt watching in person. thank u @MachineGunKelly for always being vulnerable w us,” a different tweet read.

“Thank you thank you thank you @MachineGunKelly for one of the most beautiful performances I’ve ever seen. We’re all so proud,” said another fan.

