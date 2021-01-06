Lucy Hale Puts a New Spin on Everyone’s Favorite Casual Look in a Puffer, Teal Outdoor Voices Leggings and Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lucy Hale is back in L.A., and the actress has updated her usual athleisure style with a pair of colored leggings that popped against a navy puffer and pair of gray Nike sneakers.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumnus who co-hosted the “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” special in New York City last week, was spotted out and about in L.A. yesterday walking her dog Elvis with a coffee in hand. For the casual outing, she wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, a navy puffer atop a white T-shirt, teal Outdoor Voices leggings and gray Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers from Nike.

Lucy Hale out and about on Jan. 5, 2020. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

She topped off her latest off-duty look with a matching Evolvetogther face mask. You can snag the celeb-approved face covering for yourself in a pack of seven or 30 at Evolvetogether.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolvetogether

To buy: Evolvetogther Tokyo Gray Face Mask Pack of 7, $9; Evolvetogther.com.

Although Hale’s teal leggings from the trendy athletic brand are sold out, you can still shop similar styles on Outdoorvoices.com.

OV is known for its contemporary athleticwear that features fresh and fun colorways. A pant similar to Hale’s that you can snag from the buzzy brand is the Core 3/4 Legging that features a high waistband and moisture-wicking fabric.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

To buy: Outdoor Voices Core 3/4 Legging; $88; Outdoorvoices.com.

Incorporating a colored legging to your wardrobe like the “Truth or Dare” star is an easy way to update your go-to casual combo.

For footwear, Hale went for her favorite gray sneakers from Nike. Designed for running, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is a great shoe for pounding the pavement. The “Katy Keene” star loves to wear the sneakers for both casual and active outings. Last summer, the star was spotted in the same sneakers while wearing a pair of ankle weights.

Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 17. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Notably, a similar model can be found on sale right now via Nike.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36, $94 (Was $120); Nike.com.

