Lucy Hale Puts a New Spin on Everyone’s Favorite Casual Look in a Puffer, Teal Outdoor Voices Leggings and Nike Sneakers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Lucy Hale is back in L.A., and the actress has updated her usual athleisure style with a pair of colored leggings that popped against a navy puffer and pair of gray Nike sneakers.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumnus who co-hosted the “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” special in New York City last week, was spotted out and about in L.A. yesterday walking her dog Elvis with a coffee in hand. For the casual outing, she wore a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, a navy puffer atop a white T-shirt, teal Outdoor Voices leggings and gray Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers from Nike.

lucy hale, lucy hale street style, lucy hale out and about
Lucy Hale out and about on Jan. 5, 2020.
CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

She topped off her latest off-duty look with a matching Evolvetogther face mask. You can snag the celeb-approved face covering for yourself in a pack of seven or 30 at Evolvetogether.com.

gray evolvetogether face mask, tokyo face mask, lucy hale face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Evolvetogether

To buy: Evolvetogther Tokyo Gray Face Mask Pack of 7, $9; Evolvetogther.com.

Although Hale’s teal leggings from the trendy athletic brand are sold out, you can still shop similar styles on Outdoorvoices.com.

OV is known for its contemporary athleticwear that features fresh and fun colorways. A pant similar to Hale’s that you can snag from the buzzy brand is the Core 3/4 Legging that features a high waistband and moisture-wicking fabric.

outdoor voices leggings, lucy hale leggings, teal leggings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

To buy: Outdoor Voices Core 3/4 Legging; $88; Outdoorvoices.com

Incorporating a colored legging to your wardrobe like the “Truth or Dare” star is an easy way to update your go-to casual combo.

For footwear, Hale went for her favorite gray sneakers from Nike. Designed for running, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is a great shoe for pounding the pavement. The “Katy Keene” star loves to wear the sneakers for both casual and active outings. Last summer, the star was spotted in the same sneakers while wearing a pair of ankle weights.

lucy hale, sneakers, walk, adidas, leggings, crop top, mask, ankle weights
Lucy Hale out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 17.
CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Notably, a similar model can be found on sale right now via Nike.com.

nike zoom pegasus, lucy hale snekaers, gray sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36, $94 (Was $120); Nike.com

Need more tips on how to style your leggings? Click through our gallery of How J-Lo, Katie Holmes + More Celebrities Style Their Leggings

