Lucy Hale Steps Out in a Valentine Day-Inspired Monochrome Look With Nike Sneakers

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Lucy Hale paid a subtle homage to the romantic holiday with a rose-adorned sweatshirt and coral-hued sneakers while getting coffee in L.A. on Friday.

The “Pretty Little Liars” star wore a branded hoodie sweatshirt from the luxury florist Venus et Fleur, in a cream colorway. She teamed the oversized top with a pair of light gray shorts in a similar athleisure material. The actress accessorized the off-duty outfit with a pair of Paradigm sunglasses with a gold rim and a black face mask.

Lucy Hale is seen in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 5. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA For footwear, Hale completed the loungewear ensemble with a buzzy pair of Nike Air Max 270 “Washed Coral” sneakers. These shoes feature a mesh upper on a retro-inspired silhouette with multicolor lace loops, dual Swoosh logo accents, a translucent TPU heel clip and the style’s signature Air Max unit for lightweight cushioning on the footbed.

They still are available on the resale market, on sites such as GOAT.com, for approximately $125-$200 per pair, depending on the size.

Watch on FN

Here’s a closer look at Lucy Hale’s Nike Air Max 270 “Warm Coral” sneakers. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Known for her cool athleisure outfits, the 31-year-old is frequently spotted in various sneaker styles from Adidas, Vans and APL to polish her signature workout style. This sighting further confirms Hale’s affinity for Nike footwear — she’s frequently spotted in the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers in a light gray colorway. On Jan. 6, 2021, the actress styled these shoes with a navy puffer jacket, white tee shirt and teal leggings from Outdoor Voices.

Lucy Hale out and about on Jan. 5, 2020. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When opting for a more elevated look, Hale gravitates toward footwear selections from designer brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman.

Embrace the actress’s cool sneaker style with similar rosy-hued options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 7 Sneakers, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: New Balance FuelCell Prism Sneakers, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneakers, $180.

Click through this gallery to see more of Lucy Hale’s best athleisure looks over the years.