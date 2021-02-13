Lucy Hale Elevates Her Signature Athleisure Style With Buzzy Nike Air Max Sneakers

Lucy Hale elevated her signature workout uniform with one of her beloved pairs of Nike sneakers while on a pre-weekend hike in Los, Angles, Calif. on Friday.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumnus wore a black pullover crewneck sweatshirt styled with biker shorts in a statement pink leopard colorway. She accessorized the casual outfit with layered necklaces, gold-framed sunglasses, pink headphones and a black face mask.

Lucy Hale out for a hike on Feb. 12, 2021. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA For footwear, the actress completed the athleisure ensemble with a pair of Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers in a light blue/white/black colorway. This style in the brand’s buzzy “Sail” colorway offers a similar aesthetic. The iconic sneaker model features a ’90s-inspired silhouette with a leather upper construction, ridged TPU architecture, cushioned footbeds with removable insoles, rubber outer soles and a visible Max Air unit in the midsole.

Here’s a close-up look at Lucy Hale’s Nike Air Max 90 sneakers. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA This aesthetically-similar colorway is still available on the resale market. Each pair retails for approximately $100-$150, depending on the size, on sites, such as GOAT.com. Alternatively, the Nike Air Max 90 can be purchased in four signature colorways for $120 at nordstrom.com.

With this sighting, Hale further confirms her affinity for Nike Air Max sneaker styles. On Feb. 5, the actress was spotted in the brand’s Air Max 270 “Warm Coral” sneakers and styled them a hoodie from Venus et Fleur for a festive look ahead of Valentine’s Day this weekend. Some of her other favorite silhouettes from the sneaker juggernaut include its Renew Run and Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers.

Lucy Hale is seen in Los Angeles, California on Feb 5, 2021. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Known for her cool athleisure outfits, the 31-year-old is frequently spotted in various sneaker styles from Adidas, Vans and APL to polish her signature workout style.

When opting for a more elevated look, Hale gravitates toward footwear selections from designer brands such as Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman.

Embrace the actress’s cool sneaker aesthetic with similar styles available below.

