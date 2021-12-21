×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lucy Hale Goes Colorful in a Cardigan, Distressed Jeans and Glossy Clogs

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Lucy Hale
May 2020
April 2020
March 2020
February 2020
View Gallery 36 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lucy Hale makes grocery shopping a chic outing. The “Pretty Little Liars” star was spotted while out and about at Erewhon in Los Angeles yesterday in a multicolored striped cardigan paired with a white T-shirt and slouchy distressed jeans that featured cutout detail on the legs. She accessorized the look with a yellow quilted handbag and a pair of circular sunglasses.

Lucy Hale, Los Angeles, Dec. 20
Lucy Hale goes on a grocery run to Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.
CREDIT: MEGA

Lucy Hale, Los Angeles, Dec. 20
Lucy Hale goes on a grocery run to Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.
CREDIT: MEGA

Lucy Hale, Los Angeles, Dec. 20
A closer look at Lucy Hale’s taupe clogs.
CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, Hale popped on a pair of taupe clogs that had a thick, chunky wooden sole. The shoes also incorporated a beige strip around the top of the shoe to help add color contrast to the design.

Hale is known for having a unique fashion aesthetic that is both chic yet very relaxed. She follows a lot of the biggest rends, yet she always finds a way to add her own spin. For example, on her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing a patterned blazer with a highlighter-colored turtleneck, a nude-colored leather skirt set layered over a pastel sweater and lacy pieces paired with a structured garment. And for shoes, Hale opts for usual styles like pumps, sandals and boots.

The “Truth or Dare” star has also created her own path within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for ShopBop and Hunkemöller lingerie. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like American Rag and Bongo.

Slip on a pair of neutral-colored clogs and fully steep into winter.

 

AQUA Soho Clogs
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: AQUA Soho Clogs, $118

Dolce Vita Closen Clogs
CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Closen Clogs, $120

UGG Judi Clog
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Judi Clog, $140

Flip through the gallery to see Lucy Hale’s best athleisure street style looks. 

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad