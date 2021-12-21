Lucy Hale Goes Colorful in a Cardigan, Distressed Jeans and Glossy Clogs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lucy Hale makes grocery shopping a chic outing. The “Pretty Little Liars” star was spotted while out and about at Erewhon in Los Angeles yesterday in a multicolored striped cardigan paired with a white T-shirt and slouchy distressed jeans that featured cutout detail on the legs. She accessorized the look with a yellow quilted handbag and a pair of circular sunglasses.

For shoes, Hale popped on a pair of taupe clogs that had a thick, chunky wooden sole. The shoes also incorporated a beige strip around the top of the shoe to help add color contrast to the design.

Hale is known for having a unique fashion aesthetic that is both chic yet very relaxed. She follows a lot of the biggest rends, yet she always finds a way to add her own spin. For example, on her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing a patterned blazer with a highlighter-colored turtleneck, a nude-colored leather skirt set layered over a pastel sweater and lacy pieces paired with a structured garment. And for shoes, Hale opts for usual styles like pumps, sandals and boots.

The “Truth or Dare” star has also created her own path within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for ShopBop and Hunkemöller lingerie. She has also starred in campaigns for labels like American Rag and Bongo.

