Lucy Hale Embraces an Edgy New Look in Fringe Jacket, Patterned Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘Kelly & Ryan’

Lucy Hale shows how chic a mostly-black outfit can be.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress attended “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in New York City on Wednesday while wearing a set that was fashion-forward and showed her flair for matching. For the ensemble, Hale sported a black leather trench coat that had a bold black and white pattern and completed in leather fringe. She paired it with a black skirt that helped to unify the vibe while also breaking up the monotony of the attention-grabbing pattern. Hale accessorized with a black handbag.

Lucy Hale is seen arriving at the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” show in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s classic black pumps.

When it came to footwear, Hale chose a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

For Hale’s typical style, she gravitates towards chic and trendy clothes that have an edgy presence. On her Instagram, she’s seen wearing flowy dresses, colorful separates, tailored outerwear, loose suiting, intricate leather pieces and fun lingerie. As for shoes, she usually opts for silhouettes like sharp pumps, sandals and functional sneakers.

When on red carpets, Hale typically slips into gowns from brands like Gabriela Cadena and Miu Miu.

