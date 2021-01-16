Lucy Hale Matches Her Workout Top + Sleek APL Sneakers

Lucy Hale embraced minimalist athleisure pieces in coordinating warm hues while working out this week in Los Angeles.

Lucy Hale in her APL sneakers on Jan. 14. CREDIT: Stax

The “Pretty Little Liars alumna wore a pair of Stax Best Black biker shorts. They retail for $40 and are available for purchase on stax.com. She teamed them with a body-conscious tank top with a square neckline in a raspberry colorway – matching perfectly with her shoes.

CREDIT: Stax

To accessorize the ensemble, the “Katy Keene” star selected the Adina’s Jewels XL Open Link Lock Necklace, the ’47 Brand Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat in the Rust colorway, a zebra-printed face mask, and her printed water bottle.

Here’s a closer look at Lucy Hale’s APL sneakers. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA For footwear, the actress completed the outfit with a pair of APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers in a dark pink colorway. These running shoes feature high-stretch uppers with a satin elastic strap across the vamp, a Propelium midsole, and a rubber outer sole for comfort and durable traction. Designed for a lightweight fit, these 100% vegan shoes retail for $200 and are available in several colorways for purchase on athleticpropulsionlabs.com.

Known for her cool athleisure outfits, the 31-year-old is frequently spotted in various sneaker styles from Adidas, Vans, and Nike to polish her signature workout style.

Lucy Hale out and about on Jan. 5, 2020. CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

This sighting comes on the heels of the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alumna stepping out in more formal attire while she was in New York to co-host the 2021 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show. While dressing for the colder weather, Hale styled the Internet-famous “Amazon coat” from Orolay with shiny black leggings and on-trend combat boots with lugged soles. The “Fantasy Island” star also stepped out in an occasion-ready ensemble and teamed a crystal-embellished cut-out dress from Area with towering Saint Laurent platform sandals.

Upgrade your performance-ready sneaker collection with these similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Fila

To Buy: Fila Trigate Sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: New Balance

To Buy: New Balance 574 Sneakers, $70 (from $80).

CREDIT: Puma

To Buy: Puma RS-X Pink Sneakers, $70 (from $110).

