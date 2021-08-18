Lourdes Leon Celebrates Madonna’s Birthday in Tank Dress, Thong Sandals and Telfar x Ugg’s Fluffy Mini Bag

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lourdes Leon just coordinated soft neutrals for a party look that was sleek and chic.

While celebrating mom Madonna’s 63rd birthday in Italy, the Miu Miu model wore a taupe tank dress. The sleeveless number featured a rounded neckline, spaghetti straps and a mini-length skirt, ideal for beating the heat. She kept her accessories and beauty look neutral, pairing the piece with two gold nameplate necklaces, drop earrings, an anklet and a dark brown lip liner — plus a punchy green and yellow-tipped manicure.

The greatest statement came from Leon’s handbag: Telfar’s collaborative mini tote with Ugg. The now sold-out handbag features chestnut suede lines with fluffy shearling lining, reminiscent of the Australian brand’s signature boots. The square silhouette with a rounded top handle is a signature of Telfar’s tote bags, which have gone viral and sold out upon release over the years. Leon’s style complemented her ensemble with a coordinating neutral tone, creating a soft and pared-down look.

When it came to shoes, Leon slipped on a pair of beige thong sandals. The style featured thin thong straps and a backless silhouette, adding a casual element to her outfit. The shoes were minimalist and well-ventilated, also ideal for wearing in warmer weather. Thong sandals, whether heeled or flat, have become a footwear staple this summer. The style’s minimalist shape and comfortable fit have made them ideal for the hot summer season — whether you’re at the beach or elsewhere. Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez have all worn varieties of the shoe, ranging from designer labels like Bottega Veneta to affordable brands like Tkees and Havaianas.

Lourdes Leon CREDIT: Courtesy

When it comes to shoes, Leon’s go-to’s remain in the same realm as her edgy outfits. The model often sports casual sneakers in a range of textures and colors from brands like Adidas and Nike for her street style looks. When hitting the red carpet or events, she can be spotted in close-toed pumps, minimalist sandals and combat boots from top labels like Proenza Schouler, as well as affordable brands like her mom’s Material Girl line. Leon is regularly seen on the fashion circuit as a model, appearing in campaigns for brands like Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs and Juicy Couture and walking for a range of designers at New York Fashion Week.

Slip on a pair of thong sandals this summer, inspired by Lourdes Leon.

To Buy: Tkees Foundation Matte sandals, $50.

To Buy: Tory Burch Miller sandals, $228.

To Buy: Crocs Capri V sandals, $40.

