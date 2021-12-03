Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline.

Lori Harvey at the Rubell Museum Miami for Valentino Party Collection. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She also carried a leather bag with a braided top strap.

Detail of Lori Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

On her feet, Harvey wore a pair of super strappy nude sandals. The footwear featured a pointed toe with a flat sole and a strap that ran across her toe bed and tied in a crisscross fashion up her ankles. The event was in celebration of Maison Valentino’s installation of The Party Collection in the Rubell Garden and one of the gallery spaces. The installation will be open for appointments over two days during Miami Art Basel.

The collection celebrates the gradual return to life in preparation for the festive season at the end of the year.

When she’s on the red carpet or at events, Harvey is not afraid to turn heads in high fashion. However, when she’s off the clock, the star opts for casual comfort and wears sweatpants on the regular. Throughout 2020, she continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

