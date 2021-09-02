Lori Harvey Gets Comfy After Pilates in Chic Cutout Sports Bra, Leggings & Sandal Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey was chicly dressed for Pilates this morning.

The model was spotted leaving a class in Los Angeles today, clad in an all-black ensemble that was sporty and sharp. Harvey wore a matching cutout sports bra and leggings, paired with a white sweatshirt slung over one shoulder. She elevated her look with a pair of striped socks, as well as sleek sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and a gray headband. A leather and shearling handbag completed the ensemble.

Lori Harvey leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of chunky slides. The beige style, which appeared to be crafted from foam, featured thick soles and toe straps, as well as ridged soles. Their neutral tone smoothly complemented the rest of her look, while bringing it an element of comfort.

Lori Harvey leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Harvey’s slides. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Slides have been trending this summer, due to their easy wear and ability to quickly slip on and off. Harvey isn’t the only celebrity to take them for a spin, though she’s previously been seen in styles by Bottega Veneta and Valentino. Stars like Jordyn Woods, Kristin Davis and Kendall Jenner have worn pairs from brands like Wandler and Nike as well in recent weeks.

Lori Harvey leaves a Pilates class in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG023/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Where footwear is concerned, Harvey keeps her selections chic and minimalist — much like her wardrobe. For formal occasions, the model can be seen in mules, boots and sandals from brands like Chanel and Amina Muaddi. When off-duty, she regularly dons sneakers by Yeezy and Nike. Her modeling career has fostered a capsule collection of comfort wear with Naked Wardrobe, as well as a future skincare line, SKN by LH. The model has also served as an ambassador and campaign star for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Sephora and PrettyLittleThing over the years.

