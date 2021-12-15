Lori Harvey Goes Wild in Daring Pink Zebra Mini Dress and Sandals for Dundas x Revolve Dinner Party

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey makes a case for bold prints with her latest look when the socialite was seen at the Dundas x Revolve holiday dinner that took place last night in West Hollywood, Calif. Some of the other celebrities who attend the evening included Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and stylist Jason Bolden. When it comes to Harvey’s outfit, she sported a pink and black zebra-print dress that felt very on-trend while also being harmonious with the social media star’s usual bold fashion choices. She accessorized the piece with a small black velvet Chanel handbag.

Shoe-wise, Harvey popped on a pair of black strappy sandals that added a nice touch of polish and refinement to her daring vibe.

Harvey is known for having a robust fashion appetite that lives along the lines of being trendy and flirty. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing decadent styles like flowy tailoring, edgy dresses, colorful separates, fun outerwear and intricate bikinis. When it comes to shoes, Harvey has a penchant for wearing sleek pumps, breezy heeled sandals, versatile boots and functional sneakers.

When she saunters onto red carpets, Harvey dons beautiful creations from brands like Prada and Roberto Cavalli.

Harvey is also no stranger to the fashion industry. The socialite recently collaborated with Naked Wardrobe to create a size-inclusive loungewear line that consisted of comfy sweats, peekaboo sweaters and one-shoulder tank tops.

