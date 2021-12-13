Miss Universe Judge Lori Harvey Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Floor-Length Gown

Lori Harvey was a show-stopper, while judging the Miss Universe pageant in Israel on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old skincare mogul joined her stepdad, Steve Harvey, as he hosted the annual event.

When asked about teaming up with the entertainer for the beauty pageant, Harvey explained that she was overjoyed to be apart of the selection committee. “It‘s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,“ the entrepreneur said.

Lori Harvey and JoJo via Instagram stories on Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: Instagram

Harvey arrived wearing a crystal silver dress, which showcased her glowing skin and flawless makeup. She looked breathtaking in the embellished garment. The model’s gown featured intricate beading, skinny spaghetti straps and a low cut V-neck. She completed her look with a silver ring and styled her hair in soft waves.

The floor-length gown made it hard to get a glimpse at her shoe choice, but it would be no surprise if she slipped on some strappy sandals. Throughout the last year, Harvey has made headlines for her ultra chic fashion taste and social life, which includes traveling, attending events and having memorable fashion week appearances.

On the fashion front, the influencer always turns heads on the red carpet and has been dubbed the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear. Harvey’s staples include various sweatpants styles and popular sneaker silhouettes. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort-wear. In addition to her collaborations, the style maven also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

