Lori Harvey Steps Out in Leggings & Fierce Louis Vuitton Boots That Are Inspired by a Biker Jacket

Lori Harvey is known for being a master of street style and for her great taste in footwear. And her most recent outfit is certainly no exception.

Last night, Harvey was seen walking out of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., after dinner with her step-father Steve Harvey and mother Marjorie, wearing a Fear of God Sixth Collection paneled varsity jacket over a black top and leggings with a fabulous pair of leather over-the-knee boots by Louis Vuitton.

Lori Harvey wears Louis Vuitton’s Patti boots on Sept. 3, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA The Patti boots featured a brown and white square-toe with a bright blue wedge heel finished off with a navy blue thigh. The design is creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s reinterpretation of a biker jacket, which is emphasized by its folded straps with engraved metal studs.

Lori, as always, is right on trend with her footwear. As fall approaches and we’re making our way from sandals and open-toed heels to more cold-weather friendly shoes, color-blocked boots are a great way to transition into a new wardrobe. Color-blocked shoes are a wise choice to add in an unexpected, but stylish pop of color into an otherwise simple outfit.

Lori Harvey wears Louis Vuitton boots on Sept. 3, 2021. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA Detail of Lori Harvey wearing Louis Vuitton’s Patti boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA Harvey has been leaning towards ’90s inspired outfits lately. A prime example of that would be last month when she was seen in a throw-back style outfit of a white scooped-neck bralette with extra-baggy jeans, paired with a bright green Bottega Veneta bag and matching slides.

