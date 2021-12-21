Lori Harvey Elevates Lingerie-Inspired Bustier With Chocolate Trench Coat & Pointy Sandals

Lori Harvey knows how to serve a look.

The skincare mogul kicked off the week in chic style. She took to Instagram today to post a new photo that showed off her earth tone ensemble. Harvey’s outfit included a floor-length chocolate leather trench coat, which she wore over a cream bustier top that included mesh detailing in the center. She paired the fashionable outfit with tan wide-leg pants and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

The 24-year-old model sported her box braids and completed her look with nude makeup and a glossy lip. On her feet, were a pair of nude strappy pointed-toe heels.

When Harvey is on duty, you will likely find her in strappy sandals. The PrettyLittleThing ambassador loves to elevate her ensembles with the versatile shoe style. Last week, she slipped into sleek black pumps for the Dundas x Revolve holiday dinner. The socialite paired her black and pink zebra-print dress with black strappy heels. Her sandals added a nice touch of polish and refinement to her daring vibe.

When it comes to footwear, Harvey tends to gravitate towards stylish boots, strappy silhouettes, chunky slides and trendy sneakers. The influencer always turns heads on the red carpet and has been dubbed the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear.

While she is known for her comfortable and casual looks, Harvey is undoubtedly a show-stopper. The style maven judged the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in a crystal silver dress. She looked breathtaking in the embellished garment. The model’s gown featured intricate beading, skinny spaghetti straps and a low cut V-neck. She completed her look with a silver ring and styled her hair in soft waves.

See Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments through the years.