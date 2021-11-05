Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train.

If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee.

Lori Harvey in Roberto Cavalli and Aquazzura at the amfAR Gala CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month, Harvey shimmered in a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones to the Miu Miu spring 2022 show in Paris. She wore gem-adorned pumps that had a pearl buckle and a flared, crystalized cone heel by the French house to match her show-stopping frock.

Lori Harvey’s Roberto Cavalli dress and matching Aquazzura sandals stun at the amfAR Gala CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA As for Harvey’s personal style, the influencer is known to wear sweatpants on the regular. Throughout 2020, she continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories. She even recently partnered with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort wear.

In addition to her new collection, Harvey also serves as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. In addition to creating her own skincare line, Harvey also has been busy sitting front row for brands like Michael Kors and Dundas x Revolve as Fashion Month kicks into full gear.