Lori Harvey Takes Tinker Bell Inspo to Edgy Levels in Green Mini Dress With Peekaboo Bra & Strappy Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey gives major Tinker Bell vibes with her latest look.

The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a bright, punchy outfit suitable for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls. For the ensemble, which she noted took some inspiration from “Peter Pan’s” Tinker Bell character, Harvey slipped on a green mini dress that featured a corset-like peekaboo design that had a bralette trimmed with matching lace. The dress also had a scalloped hem and featured an embroidered pattern across the front. On top, she threw a matching green oversized blazer that completed her outfit. She accessorized with a matching handbag that featured a chunky silver chain.

When it came down to the shoes, Harvey opted for a pair of green tie-up sandals for a monochromatic moment.

Harvey has a unique sartorial aesthetic that’s both trendy and modern that focuses on the fit of clothing. For example, on her Instagram feed, we consistently see her donning pieces like bodycon dresses, oversized tailoring, intricate outerwear and colorful separates that speak to this penchant of hers. As it concerns shoes, Harvey gravitates towards silhouettes like sleek pumps and breathable sandals that add that signature Harvey flair to her getups. Some of the labels she has worn include Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin.

Harvey has also made way for herself within the fashion industry. Recently, she starred in a new winter ad for Burberry featuring the brand’s Lola bag. She was also in a Michael Kors holiday ad this year, where she wore a chic little black dress.

Pop on a pair of green sandals and give your outfits a bold touch of color.

Click through the gallery to see Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Uplift Sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Crystal-Embellished Satin Sandals, $1,090.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Leather Sandal, $64.