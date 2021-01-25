Lori Harvey Upgrades Loungewear in a Cutout Top, Sweats & the Puffiest Designer Boots

Lori Harvey’s collection with Naked Wardrobe is about to drop so, to build excitement, the model teased another new look from the upcoming capsule.

In an outfit shared on Instagram yesterday, Harvey posed in pieces from the collection including a cutout one-shoulder crop top matched with coordinating black sweatpants. The model’s collaborative selection of apparel for the brand releases tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET at Nordstrom.com.

To top off the chic take on loungewear, the 24-year-old then slipped on a set of puffy boots courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

The unconventional style takes inspiration from that of the trending puffer jacket with blown-out uppers and a plush design. Titled the Pillow Comfort ankle boot, the silhouette also includes a water-repellent nylon shell and a monogram-coated interior lining for a twist of recognizable Louis Vuitton flair. Sealed with a lace-up closure, the boots retail for $1,140 on the brand’s website.

Louis Vuitton Pillow Comfort boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In another look from the collection, Harvey broke out similar black joggers but this time matched them to a classic crop top and strappy stiletto sandals. The heels highlighted a mix of interlocking webs of laces, all set atop a teetering stiletto heel for a tall boost of height. She also revealed two more looks on social media from the drop, including a selection of neutral-tone loungewear and all-white pieces as well.

While the Naked Wardrobe attire is unreleased, sweatpants are a regular staple in Harvey’s closet. Throughout 2020, the media personality continued to debut chic takes on the comfortable silhouette, upgrading cozy pants with designer tank tops, chunky footwear and trending accessories.

In addition to her new collection, the model also serves as an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns.

